2020 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UBPB29640
- Mileage 103,857 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2020 Toyota Corolla LE, a 4-door sedan that combines style, efficiency, and technology for an exceptional driving experience. This Corolla model features a fuel-efficient engine that delivers outstanding performance without sacrificing economy, making it ideal for both city driving and longer commutes. Inside, you’ll enjoy a comfortable and sophisticated interior, equipped with advanced safety technologies including Toyota Safety Sense™, a suite of features designed to help protect you and your passengers. Enhanced connectivity comes via Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, allowing you seamless access to your favorite apps and music on the go. Choose the 2020 Toyota Corolla LE for a ride that’s as smart as it is stylish. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643
