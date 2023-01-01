$CALL+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
2022 Toyota Tacoma
SR - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2,948KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9499252
- Stock #: AG1145
- VIN: 3TYDZ5BN7NT007209
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,948 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
From serious payloads to serious adventure, the Toyota Tacoma is ready whenever you are. This 2022 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50+ year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combines it all into one unstoppable package. There's also more to this impressive machine than just its aggressive good looks. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 2,948 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is SR. Built to out-perform, this dependable Tacoma comes with everything you need and more such as a 6 foot cargo bed with a rear step bumper and an easy lift & lower tailgate, remote keyless entry, heated front seats, a 7 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, a rear view camera, USB and aux jacks, power heated mirrors and rear underseat storage. Additional features include a sliding rear window, Toyota Safety Sense that includes lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and pedestrian detection plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Ez Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Streaming Audio.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Heated Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
TOUCHSCREEN
EZ Tailgate
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1