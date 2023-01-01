Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Hyundai for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 796
Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$10,990
+ tax & lic
172,873KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe LIMITED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY! for sale in North York, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
$11,990
+ tax & lic
185,641KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL 7 seats for sale in Gloucester, ON

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL 7 seats
$15,499
+ tax & lic
151,000KM
Ehab's Auto

Gloucester, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE
$25,000
+ tax & lic
152,607KM
Ride Time

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL Premium for sale in Brantford, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL Premium
$9,999
+ tax & lic
170,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury for sale in Gander, NL

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury
$23,995
+ tax & lic
69,980KM
Steele Auto Group

Gander, NL

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury Carplay 360 CAM Blindspot Panoramic Roof Cooled Seats for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury Carplay 360 CAM Blindspot Panoramic Roof Cooled Seats
$35,995
+ tax & lic
32,879KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

New 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy AWD - $329 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy AWD - $329 B/W
$51,514
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Nepean, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Sport AWD for sale in Hamilton, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Sport AWD
$11,495
+ tax & lic
169,970KM
Best Motors

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate for sale in Campbell River, BC

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate
$36,288
+ tax & lic
139,441KM
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Campbell River, BC

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Brantford, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred
$25,999
+ tax & lic
121,981KM
Brant County Ford

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sunroof, Heated seat,BKCam,Alloy wheel,Bluetooth ,Cruise Control ,Luxury for sale in Scarborough, ON

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sunroof, Heated seat,BKCam,Alloy wheel,Bluetooth ,Cruise Control ,Luxury
$16,990
+ tax & lic
90,892KM
Super Economy Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Scarborough, ON

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

$5,995
+ tax & lic
293,000KM
A.S.D. Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SPORT for sale in Caraquet, NB

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SPORT
$21,995
+ tax & lic
133,855KM
Gauvin Auto

Caraquet, NB

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD Limited for sale in London, ON

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD Limited
$21,991
+ tax & lic
76,000KM
Downtown Motor Products

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL for sale in Calgary, AB

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL
$34,990
+ tax & lic
107,412KM
Precision Hyundai

Calgary, AB

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited for sale in Lower Sackville, NS

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited
$28,900
+ tax & lic
102,557KM
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Lower Sackville, NS

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Auto/Manual Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Active Eco Mode for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Auto/Manual Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Active Eco Mode
$15,495
+ tax & lic
132,365KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL for sale in Dartmouth, NS

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL
$25,977
+ tax & lic
76,453KM
Steele Auto Group

Dartmouth, NS

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential 2.4L for sale in Dartmouth, NS

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential 2.4L
$30,895
+ tax & lic
112,325KM
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Dartmouth, NS

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy AWD - $329 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy AWD - $329 B/W
$51,514
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Nepean, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Traction avant, 4 portes * 7 passagers for sale in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Traction avant, 4 portes * 7 passagers
$21,276
+ tax & lic
119,962KM
Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe PREFERRED AWD | RMT START | BLIND SPOT | HTD SEATS for sale in Ottawa, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

PREFERRED AWD | RMT START | BLIND SPOT | HTD SEATS
$33,211
+ tax & lic
57,716KM
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred | Compact | Ergonomic | Non Smoker for sale in Vancouver, BC

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred | Compact | Ergonomic | Non Smoker
$27,995
+ tax & lic
123,966KM
Destination Mazda

Vancouver, BC

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Surrey, BC

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred
$41,574
+ tax & lic
20KM
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Surrey, BC

New 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Edmonton, AB

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

$49,347
+ tax & lic
7KM
Northstar Hyundai

Edmonton, AB

New 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Edmonton, AB

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

$49,347
+ tax & lic
7KM
Northstar Hyundai

Edmonton, AB

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT for sale in Edmonton, AB

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT
Sale
$22,998
+ tax & lic
109,111KM
Go Honda

Edmonton, AB

Used 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Calgary, AB

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

$500
+ tax & lic
248,429KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT for sale in Calgary, AB

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT
$2,500
+ tax & lic
294,444KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT for sale in Calgary, AB

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT
$7,500
+ tax & lic
129,247KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe 2T/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/LOW KMS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2T/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/LOW KMS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$14,490
+ tax & lic
124,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium AWD 2.4L/ONE OWNER/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium AWD 2.4L/ONE OWNER/CERTIFIED
Sale
$13,990
+ tax & lic
160,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Premium AWD 2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Premium AWD 2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$13,490
+ tax & lic
179,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Kitchener, ON

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

$6,999
+ tax & lic
169,300KM
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener, ON

New 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in North Bay, ON

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred
$39,724
+ tax & lic
25KM
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

North Bay, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury Adventure Ed for sale in Midland, ON

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury Adventure Ed
$22,998
+ tax & lic
136,338KM
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

Midland, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium|HtdSeats|HtdWheel|Camera|BSpot|AWD for sale in Brandon, MB

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium|HtdSeats|HtdWheel|Camera|BSpot|AWD
$25,993
+ tax & lic
114,084KM
Forman Honda

Brandon, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury 1OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Mississauga, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury 1OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX
$19,735
+ tax & lic
96,204KM
401 Dixie Mazda

Mississauga, ON

Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe HEV Luxury for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

HEV Luxury
$49,999
+ tax & lic
250KM
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control
$24,990
+ tax & lic
98,611KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control for sale in Bedford, NS

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control
$32,990
+ tax & lic
32,960KM
Clutch

Bedford, NS

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Leather Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Leather Seats
$33,590
+ tax & lic
55,509KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto for sale in London, ON

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Premium AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto
Sale
$16,995
+ tax & lic
156,607KM
Bart's Used Cars

London, ON

Used 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD - V6 - REMOTE START for sale in Toronto, ON

2002 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD - V6 - REMOTE START
$4,500
+ tax & lic
147,000KM
Dell Fine Cars

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited for sale in North Bay, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited
$18,595
+ tax & lic
95,761KM
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

North Bay, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT PREMIUM for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT PREMIUM
$26,000
+ tax & lic
101,366KM
Ride Time

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Ultimate for sale in Port Hope, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Ultimate
$29,000
+ tax & lic
89,908KM
Lauria Hyundai

Port Hope, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L Preferred TI avec éléments contrastants chrom for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4L Preferred TI avec éléments contrastants chrom
$28,750
+ tax & lic
60,603KM
Sudbury Hyundai

Greater Sudbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred w/Trend Package for sale in North Vancouver, BC

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred w/Trend Package
$38,600
+ tax & lic
41,946KM
Jim Pattison Auto Group

North Vancouver, BC