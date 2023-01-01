Menu
2005 International 4300 Alteck Bucket Truck Air Brakes, Diesel, 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cassette player, air horn, Allison transmission, trailer brake controller, PTO, beacons, overhead Storage, 1500w power inverter, 8 chassis storage compartments with lock, bucket controls, outriggers, swamp mat holder, pinter style, tow hitch, tilt gauge, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: wheelbase 475 inches (All the measurements are deemed to be correct but are not guaranteed). Crane Certificate Decal Valid to December 2024, Vehicle / Truck and Certificate and Decal Valid to December 2024 $49,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2005 International 4300

192,434 KM

$49,850

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

192,434KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
cassette player
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Front side airbag

