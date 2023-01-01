$49,850+ tax & licensing
2005 International 4300
Alteck Bucket Truck Air Brakes Diesel
2005 International 4300
Alteck Bucket Truck Air Brakes Diesel
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0036599
- Mileage 192,434 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 International 4300 Alteck Bucket Truck Air Brakes, Diesel, 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cassette player, air horn, Allison transmission, trailer brake controller, PTO, beacons, overhead Storage, 1500w power inverter, 8 chassis storage compartments with lock, bucket controls, outriggers, swamp mat holder, pinter style, tow hitch, tilt gauge, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: wheelbase 475 inches (All the measurements are deemed to be correct but are not guaranteed). Crane Certificate Decal Valid to December 2024, Vehicle / Truck and Certificate and Decal Valid to December 2024 $49,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
