2012 RAM 3500

245,893 KM

$31,750

+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 3500

2012 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn Edition Crew Cab 4WD Diesel

2012 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn Edition Crew Cab 4WD Diesel

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

245,893KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9494935
  • Stock #: BC0035578
  • VIN: 3C63D3FL4CG111436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 245,893 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 RAM 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition Crew Cab SWB 4WD, 6.7L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, heated seats, ac seats, heated steering wheel, bluetooth air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, brown interior, leather. $31,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $32,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Front air dam
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Tow Hitch Receiver
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

