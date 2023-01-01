$31,750+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 3500
Laramie Longhorn Edition Crew Cab 4WD Diesel
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$31,750
- Listing ID: 9494935
- Stock #: BC0035578
- VIN: 3C63D3FL4CG111436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 245,893 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 RAM 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition Crew Cab SWB 4WD, 6.7L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, heated seats, ac seats, heated steering wheel, bluetooth air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, brown interior, leather. $31,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $32,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
