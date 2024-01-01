Menu
2013 Ford F-550 Flat Deck with Effer 65 Crane 4WD, 6.8L V10 SOHC 30V engine, 10 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to February 2025 $49,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2013 Ford F-550

113,099 KM

$49,750

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-550

Flat Deck with Effer 65 Crane 4WD

2013 Ford F-550

Flat Deck with Effer 65 Crane 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$49,750

+ taxes & licensing

113,099KM
Used
VIN 1FD0W5HY8DEA81775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,099 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Ford F-550