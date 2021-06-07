Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

40,600 KM

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
J.J. Motor Cars Ltd

604-255-7331

4dr Sdn C300 4MATIC

Location

J.J. Motor Cars Ltd

5509 Hastings St, Burnaby, BC V5B 3P9

604-255-7331

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

40,600KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7228088
  • Stock #: 20448
  • VIN: 55swf4kb4hu205427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20448
  • Mileage 40,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful one owner, local with no accidents and low km's. Safety and performance wrapped up in true Mercedes style. Panoramic sunroof, 360* camera, Burmeister surround sound, Bluetooth, heated seats, fold down rear seats, dynamic control, Navigation, park sensors and much more...


Add $295 Documentation fee

Call or text John at 604-353-6566

J.J. Motor Cars Ltd
5509 Hastings Street
Burnaby, BC, V5B-1R2

Dealer #10300

Check out or inventory at www.jjmotorcars.com or at 5509 Hastings Street in North Burnaby

We DO NOT sell REBUILT, or EASTERN (Quebec, Ontario) Vehicles so please do not compare our pricing to those who do.

We have been in the business almost 25 years and have A+ Better Business Bureau rating and are a trusted source for locally owned BC vehicles

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Leather Steering Wheels

