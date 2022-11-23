$23,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,989
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen
604-210-3364
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE AWC
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-210-3364
$23,989
+ taxes & licensing
91,256KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9344767
- Stock #: 18UTNA07907
- VIN: JA4AZ2A34HZ607907
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Grey
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 18UTNA07907
- Mileage 91,256 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4