2017 RAM ProMaster City Tradesman Cargo Van, 2.4L L4 engine, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, aux usb, 12v DC, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power locks, aluminium bulkhead, overhead storage, backup camera, dual sliding doors. $22,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $23,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply).

2017 RAM ProMaster

95,087 KM

$22,720

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM ProMaster

City Tradesman Cargo Van

2017 RAM ProMaster

City Tradesman Cargo Van

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$22,720

+ taxes & licensing

95,087KM
Used
VIN ZFBERFDB9H6F88960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0036806
  • Mileage 95,087 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

2017 RAM ProMaster