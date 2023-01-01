$43,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q7
3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
95,050KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9807430
- Stock #: 8UBPA34714
- VIN: WA1LAAF76KD034714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 95,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Driver Assistance Package
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)
