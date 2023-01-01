Menu
2019 Audi Q7

95,050 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

$43,995
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q7

2019 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2019 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,050KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9807430
  Stock #: 8UBPA34714
  VIN: WA1LAAF76KD034714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA34714
  • Mileage 95,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Driver Assistance Package
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

