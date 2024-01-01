Menu
2019 RAM Promaster 2500 High Roof Passenger Van with Wheelchair Accessibility, 159 inch Wheelbase, 3.6L V6 engine, 6 cylinder, 5 passenger plus 1 Wheelchair (1 Driver + 4 passenger = 5 total Seating plus 1 Wheelchair = 6 total) 2 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to May 2025 $49,930.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,305.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2019 RAM ProMaster

119,809 KM

$49,930

+ tax & licensing
Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$49,930

+ taxes & licensing

119,809KM
Used
VIN 3C6TRVPG0KE529162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 119,809 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 RAM Promaster 2500 High Roof Passenger Van with Wheelchair Accessibility, 159 inch Wheelbase, 3.6L V6 engine, 6 cylinder, 5 passenger plus 1 Wheelchair (1 Driver + 4 passenger = 5 total Seating plus 1 Wheelchair = 6 total) 2 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to May 2025 $49,930.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,305.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Exterior

Run flat tires

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag

2019 RAM ProMaster