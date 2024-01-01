Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Ford lariat, complete professional body wrap. This truck is loaded includes power boards, moonroof, leather interior, great eyeball, new car, dealer trade by with confidence call us for trade-in appraisals, or to work out payments for you.</div><div><br></div>

2020 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Description Features

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

  1. 1711151216
  2. 1711151216
  3. 1711151216
  4. 1711151216
  5. 1711151216
  6. 1711151216
  7. 1711151216
  8. 1711151216
  9. 1711151216
  10. 1711151216
  11. 1711151216
  12. 1711151216
  13. 1711151216
  14. 1711151216
  15. 1711151216
  16. 1711151216
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP4LFA02271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Ford lariat, complete professional body wrap. This truck is loaded includes power boards, moonroof, leather interior, great eyeball, new car, dealer trade by with confidence call us for trade-in appraisals, or to work out payments for you.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

Used 2018 RAM 1500 HARVEST for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 RAM 1500 HARVEST 79,000 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris 65,000 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 Ford Escape XLT 148,000 KM $8,990 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

778-893-XXXX

(click to show)

778-893-8434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150