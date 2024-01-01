Menu
2020 Ford F-550 SuperCab 8 Foot Flat Deck 4WD Dually, 7.3L V8 OHV 16V Gas engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Certificate and Decal Valid to January 2025 $62,930.00 plus $375 processing fee, $63,305.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2020 Ford F-550

94,384 KM

$62,930

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-550

SuperCab 8 Foot Flat Deck 4WD Dually

2020 Ford F-550

SuperCab 8 Foot Flat Deck 4WD Dually

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$62,930

+ taxes & licensing

94,384KM
Used
VIN 1FD0X5HN2LEC34345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,384 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$62,930

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2020 Ford F-550