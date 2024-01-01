Menu
2020 RAM 3500 Crew Cab LWB 4WD Big Horn Diesel, a 6.7L L6 OHV 24V TURBO DIESEL engine., 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, backup camera, bluetooth, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $65,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $66,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2020 RAM 3500

74,815 KM

$65,810

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 3500

Crew Cab LWB Big Horn 4WD Diesel

2020 RAM 3500

Crew Cab LWB Big Horn 4WD Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$65,810

+ taxes & licensing

74,815KM
Used
VIN 3C63R3HL0LG113523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,815 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Run flat tires

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$65,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2020 RAM 3500