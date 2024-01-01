$34,980+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V
LX-B 2WD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$34,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,354KM
VIN 2HKRS3H2XPH001369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UEBA01369
- Mileage 17,354 KM
