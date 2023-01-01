Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Ford Fusion for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 361
Used 2015 Ford Fusion S for sale in Kitchener, ON

2015 Ford Fusion

S
$15,495
+ tax & lic
79,222KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof,Alloy Wheels, for sale in St Catharines, ON

2014 Ford Fusion

SE, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof,Alloy Wheels,
$9,995
+ tax & lic
216,944KM
Ed's Auto Sales

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Ford Fusion S for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Ford Fusion

S
$15,495
+ tax & lic
79,222KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE All Wheel Drive | Heated Seats | Moonroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2014 Ford Fusion

SE All Wheel Drive | Heated Seats | Moonroof
Sale
$17,897
+ tax & lic
132,694KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 Ford Fusion

SE
$32,000
+ tax & lic
42,646KM
Ride Time

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Oshawa, ON

2013 Ford Fusion

SE
$10,999
+ tax & lic
179,248KM
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Oshawa, ON

Used 2019 Ford Fusion HYBRID for sale in Edmonton, AB

2019 Ford Fusion

HYBRID
Sale
$28,999
+ tax & lic
52,647KM
Northstar Hyundai

Edmonton, AB

Used 2015 Ford Fusion SE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Calgary, AB

2015 Ford Fusion

SE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA
$17,988
+ tax & lic
133,887KM
Auto House

Calgary, AB

Used 2016 Ford Fusion S for sale in Dartmouth, NS

2016 Ford Fusion

S
$19,295
+ tax & lic
85,689KM
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Dartmouth, NS

Buy From Home Options
Used 2008 Ford Fusion SEL for sale in Calgary, AB

2008 Ford Fusion

SEL
$3,500
+ tax & lic
230,245KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Hamilton, ON

2013 Ford Fusion

SE
$11,995
+ tax & lic
120,112KM
Parkdale Auto Centre

Hamilton, ON

Used 2017 Ford Fusion Titanium AWD, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth for sale in Clarington, ON

2017 Ford Fusion

Titanium AWD, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth
$21,995
+ tax & lic
87,000KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL Sel | You Safety You Save !! for sale in Oakville, ON

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL Sel | You Safety You Save !!
$4,900
+ tax & lic
266,673KM
Oak-Land Ford

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Ford Fusion SE w/ Backup Cam, Remote Start, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Ford Fusion

SE w/ Backup Cam, Remote Start, Heated Front Seats
$17,990
+ tax & lic
105,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Ford Fusion SE Nav Leather Sun Roof Remote Start + for sale in Edmonton, AB

2017 Ford Fusion

SE Nav Leather Sun Roof Remote Start +
Sale
$19,500
+ tax & lic
129,370KM
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Edmonton, AB

Used 2016 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Oshawa, ON

2016 Ford Fusion

SE
$15,999
+ tax & lic
123,899KM
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Oshawa, ON

Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE Luxury - Sunroof, Leather, Navigation, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Alloy Wheels & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Ford Fusion

SE Luxury - Sunroof, Leather, Navigation, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Alloy Wheels & More!
$26,988
+ tax & lic
72,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Ford Fusion SEL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2010 Ford Fusion

SEL
Sale
$8,499
+ tax & lic
160,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2011 Ford Fusion for sale in Calgary, AB

2011 Ford Fusion

$500
+ tax & lic
999,999KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2011 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2011 Ford Fusion

SE
Sale
$5,499
+ tax & lic
278,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2015 Ford Fusion SE+New Tires+Sensors+A/C+Heated Seats+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON

2015 Ford Fusion

SE+New Tires+Sensors+A/C+Heated Seats+CLEAN CARFAX
$13,999
+ tax & lic
132,000KM
Sport Motors

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2010 Ford Fusion

SE
Sale
$1,999
+ tax & lic
267,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Ford Fusion Energi for sale in Edmonton, AB

2019 Ford Fusion

Energi
Sale
$29,999
+ tax & lic
75,089KM
Northstar Hyundai

Edmonton, AB

Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Platinum Leather Blindspot Carplay Ambient Lighting for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Ford Fusion

Energi Platinum Leather Blindspot Carplay Ambient Lighting
$16,995
+ tax & lic
181,385KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Grimsby, ON

2013 Ford Fusion

SE
$7,300
+ tax & lic
218,017KM
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Grimsby, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE | Manual | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! for sale in Calgary, AB

2013 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SE | Manual | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!
$13,988
+ tax & lic
96,893KM
GT Motor Sports West

Calgary, AB

Used 2017 Ford Fusion for sale in Sarnia, ON

2017 Ford Fusion

$23,945
+ tax & lic
78,885KM
Progressive Auto Group

Sarnia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Ford Fusion Titanium for sale in Sarnia, ON

2014 Ford Fusion

Titanium
$15,540
+ tax & lic
125,360KM
Payless Automart

Sarnia, ON

Used 2017 Ford Fusion SE - $102.30 /Wk for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 Ford Fusion

SE - $102.30 /Wk
$23,990
+ tax & lic
42,216KM
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium, Navi, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Memory Seat! for sale in Clarington, ON

2020 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium, Navi, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Memory Seat!
$26,995
+ tax & lic
115,430KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2011 Ford Fusion

2011 Ford Fusion

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Sale
$4,999
+ tax & lic
254,667KM
Kelly and Sons Auto

Ajax, ON

Used 2016 Ford Fusion SE / Clean CarFax / Nicely Equipped! for sale in Kingston, ON

2016 Ford Fusion

SE / Clean CarFax / Nicely Equipped!
$15,888
+ tax & lic
166,565KM
Paulette Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE AWD for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2018 Ford Fusion

SE AWD
$17,998
+ tax & lic
184,011KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Ford Fusion AS TRADED SPECIAL | CLOTH INTERIOR | KEYLESS ENTRY for sale in Barrie, ON

2012 Ford Fusion

AS TRADED SPECIAL | CLOTH INTERIOR | KEYLESS ENTRY
$7,485
+ tax & lic
161,057KM
Barrie Ford

Barrie, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Fusion Titanium AWD LOW KM for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Ford Fusion

Titanium AWD LOW KM
$23,995
+ tax & lic
43,637KM
Bank Street Hyundai

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE LUXURY - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Ford Fusion

Energi SE LUXURY - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
$18,999
+ tax & lic
141,228KM
Fitzgerald Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2013 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD for sale in Brantford, ON

2013 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SE FWD
$10,999
+ tax & lic
190,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2017 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2017 Ford Fusion

SE
$18,888
+ tax & lic
148,454KM
Auto Excell

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2016 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD for sale in Brantford, ON

2016 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SE FWD
$14,999
+ tax & lic
175,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2015 Ford Fusion for sale in Chatham, ON

2015 Ford Fusion

$17,988
+ tax & lic
130,000KM
Auto Motion

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sdn FWD for sale in London, ON

2015 Ford Fusion

SE 4dr Sdn FWD
Sale
$13,995
+ tax & lic
201,648KM
Bart's Used Cars

London, ON

Used 2019 Ford Fusion SE* 2 YR WARRANTY!! for sale in Comber, ON

2019 Ford Fusion

SE* 2 YR WARRANTY!!
$23,799
+ tax & lic
CALL
Pre Owned Car Shop

Comber, ON

Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL for sale in Carlyle, SK

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL
$12,999
+ tax & lic
115,000KM
Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Carlyle, SK

Used 2015 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Sherwood Park, AB

2015 Ford Fusion

SE
$19,995
+ tax & lic
72,263KM
Park Mazda

Sherwood Park, AB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Dunnville, ON

2014 Ford Fusion

SE
$17,995
+ tax & lic
54,325KM
Dave's Auto Service

Dunnville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Ford Fusion SEL for sale in London, ON

2010 Ford Fusion

SEL
$10,991
+ tax & lic
80,000KM
Downtown Motor Products

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2008 Ford Fusion FUSION*AWD*V6*DRIVES VERY GOOD*LOW KMS 130* for sale in Thorndale, ON

2008 Ford Fusion

FUSION*AWD*V6*DRIVES VERY GOOD*LOW KMS 130*
$4,995
+ tax & lic
130,762KM
Yam Global Auto Sales

Thorndale, ON

Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi 4DR SDN SE LUXURY for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2017 Ford Fusion

Energi 4DR SDN SE LUXURY
$21,995
+ tax & lic
117,632KM
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2018 Ford Fusion

SE
$22,991
+ tax & lic
68,430KM
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Ford Fusion EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2017 Ford Fusion

EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
$19,495
+ tax & lic
164,011KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options