2017 Honda Pilot

108,278 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

2017 Honda Pilot

2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,278KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H74HB506367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,278 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-XXXX

250-489-4311

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2017 Honda Pilot