$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
154,328KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AR2MM8EC667855
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 154,328 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
**MORE INFORMATION TO COME**
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
2015 Infiniti QX50 LEATHER SEATS, LEATHER STEERLING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL 91,799 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 53,496 KM $43,998 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 149,977 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Email Okanagan Drives Credit
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
Call Dealer
250-448-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit
250-448-2244
2014 Nissan Pathfinder