**MORE INFORMATION TO COME**

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

154,328 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,328KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM8EC667855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 154,328 KM

Vehicle Description

**MORE INFORMATION TO COME**

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2014 Nissan Pathfinder