Introducing the epitome of elegance and performance: the 2022 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury. Crafted to exceed expectations, this luxury sedan seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with refined design elements. With its sleek exterior lines and meticulously crafted interior, every drive is a journey in sophistication and comfort. Powered by a potent engine, the CTS delivers exhilarating performance while maintaining a smooth and controlled ride. Immerse yourself in a sanctuary of luxury with premium materials, advanced infotainment features, and innovative safety technologies. Elevate your driving experience with the 2022 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury, where every detail is tailored to indulge your senses and elevate your journey. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

28,472 KM

Details Description Features

Premium luxury

Premium luxury

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

28,472KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G6D15RWXN0131563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-354A
  • Mileage 28,472 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

