Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade V Sport embodies the pinnacle of luxury and performance in the SUV segment, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology, exquisite craftsmanship, and exhilarating driving dynamics. Bold and commanding presence with Cadillacs signature design language, featuring a prominent grille adorned with the iconic Cadillac emblem. Sleek lines and aerodynamic sculpting enhance both aesthetics and performance. LED headlights and taillights provide superior visibility and add a modern touch to the exterior design. Sumptuous and spacious cabin crafted with premium leather, wood, and metal accents, offering a refined sanctuary for both driver and passengers. Ergonomically designed seats provide exceptional comfort and support during long journeys. State-of-the-art infotainment system with a large touchscreen display seamlessly integrates with smartphones and offers intuitive controls for navigation, entertainment, and connectivity. Advanced driver-assistance features enhance safety and convenience, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking. Powerhouse performance delivered by a high-performance engine tuned for exhilarating acceleration and responsive handling. Dynamic suspension system ensures a smooth and controlled ride, whether cruising on the highway or tackling winding roads. All-wheel-drive system provides confident traction and stability in various driving conditions, making the Escalade V Sport equally capable on and off the road. Dual exhaust system produces a distinctive engine note that further enhances the driving experience, delivering a satisfying soundtrack to match its performance credentials. The 2023 Cadillac Escalade V Sport sets a new standard for luxury SUVs, combining unmatched comfort, technology, and performance into a seamlessly integrated package that exudes sophistication and refinement. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

2023 Cadillac Escalade

4,426 KM

Details Description Features

$199,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Cadillac Escalade

V-Series HEADS-UP DISPLAY, WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY + WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO, POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF WITH POWER SUNSHADE

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Cadillac Escalade

V-Series HEADS-UP DISPLAY, WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY + WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO, POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF WITH POWER SUNSHADE

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$199,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
4,426KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYS4HK99PR418936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,426 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade V Sport embodies the pinnacle of luxury and performance in the SUV segment, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology, exquisite craftsmanship, and exhilarating driving dynamics. Bold and commanding presence with Cadillac's signature design language, featuring a prominent grille adorned with the iconic Cadillac emblem. Sleek lines and aerodynamic sculpting enhance both aesthetics and performance. LED headlights and taillights provide superior visibility and add a modern touch to the exterior design.
Sumptuous and spacious cabin crafted with premium leather, wood, and metal accents, offering a refined sanctuary for both driver and passengers. Ergonomically designed seats provide exceptional comfort and support during long journeys.
State-of-the-art infotainment system with a large touchscreen display seamlessly integrates with smartphones and offers intuitive controls for navigation, entertainment, and connectivity.
Advanced driver-assistance features enhance safety and convenience, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking. Powerhouse performance delivered by a high-performance engine tuned for exhilarating acceleration and responsive handling.
Dynamic suspension system ensures a smooth and controlled ride, whether cruising on the highway or tackling winding roads.
All-wheel-drive system provides confident traction and stability in various driving conditions, making the Escalade V Sport equally capable on and off the road. Dual exhaust system produces a distinctive engine note that further enhances the driving experience, delivering a satisfying soundtrack to match its performance credentials.
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade V Sport sets a new standard for luxury SUVs, combining unmatched comfort, technology, and performance into a seamlessly integrated package that exudes sophistication and refinement.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country for sale in Kelowna, BC
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 53,496 KM $38,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Kelowna, BC
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 149,977 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Kelowna, BC
2015 Nissan Murano SL 104,052 KM $19,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$199,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2023 Cadillac Escalade