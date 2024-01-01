$199,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Cadillac Escalade
V-Series HEADS-UP DISPLAY, WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY + WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO, POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF WITH POWER SUNSHADE
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$199,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,426 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade V Sport embodies the pinnacle of luxury and performance in the SUV segment, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology, exquisite craftsmanship, and exhilarating driving dynamics. Bold and commanding presence with Cadillac's signature design language, featuring a prominent grille adorned with the iconic Cadillac emblem. Sleek lines and aerodynamic sculpting enhance both aesthetics and performance. LED headlights and taillights provide superior visibility and add a modern touch to the exterior design.
Sumptuous and spacious cabin crafted with premium leather, wood, and metal accents, offering a refined sanctuary for both driver and passengers. Ergonomically designed seats provide exceptional comfort and support during long journeys.
State-of-the-art infotainment system with a large touchscreen display seamlessly integrates with smartphones and offers intuitive controls for navigation, entertainment, and connectivity.
Advanced driver-assistance features enhance safety and convenience, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking. Powerhouse performance delivered by a high-performance engine tuned for exhilarating acceleration and responsive handling.
Dynamic suspension system ensures a smooth and controlled ride, whether cruising on the highway or tackling winding roads.
All-wheel-drive system provides confident traction and stability in various driving conditions, making the Escalade V Sport equally capable on and off the road. Dual exhaust system produces a distinctive engine note that further enhances the driving experience, delivering a satisfying soundtrack to match its performance credentials.
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade V Sport sets a new standard for luxury SUVs, combining unmatched comfort, technology, and performance into a seamlessly integrated package that exudes sophistication and refinement.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.
Vehicle Features
