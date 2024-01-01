Menu
Account
Sign In
A pre-owned vehicle from OpenRoad Auto Group comes with the top-notch used car warranty, featuring a 90-day or 5000-kilometer powertrain warranty, a clean title, a safety inspection, and immediate membership in the OpenRoad Club. This vehicle has a clean history with no reported accidents or claims.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2017 Ford Mustang

59,830 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Mustang

Convertible GT Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Mustang

Convertible GT Premium

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 10996010
  2. 10996010
  3. 10996010
  4. 10996010
  5. 10996010
  6. 10996010
  7. 10996010
  8. 10996010
  9. 10996010
  10. 10996010
  11. 10996010
  12. 10996010
  13. 10996010
  14. 10996010
  15. 10996010
  16. 10996010
  17. 10996010
  18. 10996010
  19. 10996010
  20. 10996010
  21. 10996010
  22. 10996010
  23. 10996010
  24. 10996010
  25. 10996010
  26. 10996010
  27. 10996010
  28. 10996010
  29. 10996010
  30. 10996010
  31. 10996010
  32. 10996010
  33. 10996010
  34. 10996010
  35. 10996010
  36. 10996010
  37. 10996010
  38. 10996010
  39. 10996010
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
59,830KM
Used
VIN 1FATP8FF1H5253092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver (MET)
  • Interior Colour Leather-Trimmed - Ebony
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 59,830 KM

Vehicle Description

A pre-owned vehicle from OpenRoad Auto Group comes with the top-notch used car warranty, featuring a 90-day or 5000-kilometer powertrain warranty, a clean title, a safety inspection, and immediate membership in the OpenRoad Club. This vehicle has a clean history with no reported accidents or claims.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2022 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe 11,647 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi Q8 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Langley City, BC
2019 Audi Q8 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 38,049 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Mustang Convertible GT Premium for sale in Langley City, BC
2017 Ford Mustang Convertible GT Premium 59,830 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Mustang