2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION (2)
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Silver Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black-Leatherette
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 136,307 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0T comes in White Silver Metallic with Titan Black Leatherette Interior. Equipped with Discover Media Navigation Package, Android/Apple CaryPlay, Cruise Control, Keyless Ignition, Stability Control and other premium features! honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
