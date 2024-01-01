Menu
This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0T comes in White Silver Metallic with Titan Black Leatherette Interior. Equipped with Discover Media Navigation Package, Android/Apple CaryPlay, Cruise Control, Keyless Ignition, Stability Control and other premium features! honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

136,307 KM

Details Description

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION (2)

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION (2)

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

136,307KM
Used
VIN 3VV2B7AX8JM122225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black-Leatherette
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 136,307 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan