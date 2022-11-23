$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Willys Wheeler
65,866KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9350803
- Stock #: L3957
- VIN: 1C4BJWDG9GL213957
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,866 KM
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
The 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited blends real Wrangler off-road capability with a spacious four-door SUV. This 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Langley.
The 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is the ultimate expression of our legacy of performance. With well-thought-out designs inside and out, the Wrangler Unlimited doesn't just look good, it is fully capable and ready to be made your own. The king of off-road vehicles offers an impressive list of standard features. The Unlimited's exterior proudly wears its legendary heritage right down to the classic details. It even has four doors so it's easy to bring family and friends along for the adventure.This low mileage SUV has just 65,866 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Willys Wheeler. The 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys features a performance suspension, aluminum wheels, bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats, remote power doors, side steps, an 8 speaker audio system, air conditioning, auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather steering wheel and tinted rear windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, A/c, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWDG9GL213957.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
