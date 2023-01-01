Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA5

22,217 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoworld

604-510-7227

GS *Auto, Power Group, Alloy Wheels*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

22,217KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9979457
  • Stock #: RT1341
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL6H0194624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 22,217 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local One Owner Mazda 5 with super low kms... Is a must see... The 2017 Mazda 5 has tons of features such as Automatic Transmission, Full Power Group,Dual Sliding Doors, Alloy Wheels... This is a Wagon you don't want to miss out on!

 

All Service was done At Morrey Mazda of Northshore and is documented on the Carfax

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

1998 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Air Conditioned Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

