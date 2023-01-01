$23,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA5
GS *Auto, Power Group, Alloy Wheels*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9979457
- Stock #: RT1341
- VIN: JM1CW2CL6H0194624
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 22,217 KM
Vehicle Description
This Local One Owner Mazda 5 with super low kms... Is a must see... The 2017 Mazda 5 has tons of features such as Automatic Transmission, Full Power Group,Dual Sliding Doors, Alloy Wheels... This is a Wagon you don't want to miss out on!
All Service was done At Morrey Mazda of Northshore and is documented on the Carfax
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
1998 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
