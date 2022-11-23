Menu
2021 Mitsubishi RVR

11,885 KM

Details Description Features

$27,966

+ tax & licensing
$27,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$27,966

+ taxes & licensing

11,885KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9415096
  • Stock #: P214639
  VIN: JA4AHUAU5MU604223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P214639
  • Mileage 11,885 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-RVR-2021-id9244163.html

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
A/C
BACK UP CAMERA
Blind Spot Detection
2021 MITSUBISHI RVR SE HEATED SEATS
POWER WINDOWS & MIRRORS
ALARM BALANCE OF MITSUBISHI FACTORY WARRANTY CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION 604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123 GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE -------- PRE APPROVAL ------- STOCK # P214639 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND T...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

