$27,966+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,966
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$27,966
+ taxes & licensing
11,885KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9415096
- Stock #: P214639
- VIN: JA4AHUAU5MU604223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P214639
- Mileage 11,885 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
A/C
BACK UP CAMERA
Blind Spot Detection
2021 MITSUBISHI RVR SE HEATED SEATS
POWER WINDOWS & MIRRORS
ALARM BALANCE OF MITSUBISHI FACTORY WARRANTY CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION 604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123 GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE -------- PRE APPROVAL ------- STOCK # P214639 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND T...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4