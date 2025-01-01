Menu
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2023 Ford Edge

55,122 KM

Details Description

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12089266

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Used
55,122KM
VIN 2FMPK4J95PBA35070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15532
  • Mileage 55,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

