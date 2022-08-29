$CALL+ tax & licensing
Pioneer Pre-Owned
604-287-1118
2020 Kia Forte
LX IVT
Location
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
604-287-1118
100,153KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9321082
- Stock #: H0182
- VIN: 3KPF24AD7LE180182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,153 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Kia Forte offers premium performance that complements and matches its good looks and sporty styling. This 2020 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Mission.
Very reminiscent of the flagship Stinger, this Kia Forte has the good looks to match its outstanding performance capabilities. With a spacious interior seldom found in a compact sedan, this Forte offers affordable practicality for a vibrant and active family. Further complementing the quality of this vehicle is the excellent fit and finish, both inside and out, allowing for a solid feeling regardless of the road surface or condition.This sedan has 100,153 kms. It's snow white pearl in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forte's trim level is LX IVT. This Kia Forte LX comes with a lot of great standard features like heated front seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, steering wheel audio controls, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, and heated side mirrors. Infotainment is provided by an impressive system complete with an 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB inputs and streaming audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9