$14,990+ tax & licensing
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
604-986-9889
2014 BMW X3
2014 BMW X3
xDrive28i - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
202,126KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10003541
- Stock #: U222356A
- VIN: 5UXWX9C55E0D19128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U222356A
- Mileage 202,126 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner, no accident BMW X3 in Space Grey on Charcoal Leather. Panoramic Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate and so much more
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3