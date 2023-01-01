Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW X3

202,126 KM

Details Description

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

Contact Seller
2014 BMW X3

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 10003541
  2. 10003541
Contact Seller

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
202,126KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10003541
  • Stock #: U222356A
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C55E0D19128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U222356A
  • Mileage 202,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accident BMW X3 in Space Grey on Charcoal Leather. Panoramic Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate and so much more

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 118,513 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fiesta SE ...
 155,747 KM
$7,390 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru WRX Spor...
 43,388 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

(click to show)

604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory