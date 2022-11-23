Menu
2019 GMC Acadia

92,834 KM

Details Description

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

2019 GMC Acadia

2019 GMC Acadia

SLE - Dual Climate Control, Push to Start

2019 GMC Acadia

SLE - Dual Climate Control, Push to Start

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,834KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9337900
  • Stock #: 230386A
  • VIN: 1GKKNKLA5KZ231893

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,834 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

