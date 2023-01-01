Menu
New and Used Subaru Outback for Sale

Used 2020 Subaru Outback Limited LEATHER PANO ROOF NAVI HK SOUND EYE-SI for sale in Ottawa, ON

2020 Subaru Outback

Limited LEATHER PANO ROOF NAVI HK SOUND EYE-SI
$39,750
+ tax & lic
28,412KM
Import Car Centre Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited Pano-Leather-Certified and Serviced for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2008 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited Pano-Leather-Certified and Serviced
$9,987
+ tax & lic
143,227KM
UR Ride

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2015 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited Package for sale in Owen Sound, ON

2015 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited Package
$22,995
+ tax & lic
105,000KM
Baywest Toyota

Owen Sound, ON

Used 2020 Subaru Outback CONVENIEN for sale in Sherwood Park, AB

2020 Subaru Outback

CONVENIEN
$35,995
+ tax & lic
35,441KM
Park Mazda

Sherwood Park, AB

Used 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5I Premium for sale in Flesherton, ON

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5I Premium
$28,895
+ tax & lic
49,074KM
Bernard's Quality Cars

Flesherton, ON

Used 2020 Subaru Outback Touring for sale in Sudbury, ON

2020 Subaru Outback

Touring
$34,390
+ tax & lic
44,121KM
Subaru of Sudbury

Sudbury, ON

Used 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! for sale in Calgary, AB

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!
$27,988
+ tax & lic
127,671KM
GT Motor Sports West

Calgary, AB

Used 2021 Subaru Outback Limited XT for sale in Sudbury, ON

2021 Subaru Outback

Limited XT
$44,134
+ tax & lic
29,221KM
Subaru of Sudbury

Sudbury, ON

Used 2019 Subaru Outback LIMITED for sale in Sudbury, ON

2019 Subaru Outback

LIMITED
$29,844
+ tax & lic
75,018KM
Subaru of Sudbury

Sudbury, ON

Used 2009 Subaru Outback LIMITED for sale in Calgary, AB

2009 Subaru Outback

LIMITED
$6,500
+ tax & lic
258,495KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2015 Subaru Outback LIMITED for sale in Langley, BC

2015 Subaru Outback

LIMITED
Sale
$21,850
+ tax & lic
57,000KM
Fraser Auto Sales

Langley, BC

Used 2015 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited & Tech Pkg for sale in London, ON

2015 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited & Tech Pkg
$22,991
+ tax & lic
127,000KM
Downtown Motor Products

London, ON

Used 2019 Subaru Outback Limited AWD - Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Blindspot Monitor, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Subaru Outback

Limited AWD - Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Blindspot Monitor, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels & More!
$32,788
+ tax & lic
70,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2019 Subaru Outback LIMITED for sale in Sudbury, ON

2019 Subaru Outback

LIMITED
$29,086
+ tax & lic
87,881KM
Subaru of Sudbury

Sudbury, ON

Used 2018 Subaru Outback Touring for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Subaru Outback

Touring
$28,900
+ tax & lic
142,535KM
O'Brians Automotive

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring TOURING | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY for sale in Innisfil, ON

2019 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring TOURING | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY
$25,900
+ tax & lic
133,948KM
The Humberview Group

Innisfil, ON

Used 2020 Subaru Outback Limited XT for sale in Stratford, ON

2020 Subaru Outback

Limited XT
$36,950
+ tax & lic
51,390KM
Stratford Subaru

Stratford, ON

Used 2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited Package WELL MAINTAINED, SMOKE-FREE, PET-FREE, ONE OWNER for sale in Cranbrook, BC

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited Package WELL MAINTAINED, SMOKE-FREE, PET-FREE, ONE OWNER
$24,910
+ tax & lic
127,160KM
Spring Honda

Cranbrook, BC

Used 2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i Sport w/Limited Pkg for sale in Kitchener, ON

2011 Subaru Outback

2.5i Sport w/Limited Pkg
Sale
$11,499
+ tax & lic
132,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i AWD / Heated Seats / Roof Racks for sale in Kingston, ON

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i AWD / Heated Seats / Roof Racks
$18,888
+ tax & lic
156,463KM
Paulette Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

New 2024 Subaru Outback Touring for sale in Stratford, ON

2024 Subaru Outback

Touring
$41,248
+ tax & lic
6KM
Stratford Subaru

Stratford, ON

Used 2019 Subaru Outback AWD | TOURING | EYESIGHT | PANO ROOF | BLIND for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 Subaru Outback

AWD | TOURING | EYESIGHT | PANO ROOF | BLIND
$28,983
+ tax & lic
93,996KM
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Subaru Outback for sale in Edmonton, AB

2019 Subaru Outback

Sale
$34,999
+ tax & lic
57,922KM
Northstar Hyundai

Edmonton, AB

Used 2011 Subaru Outback 3.6R w/Limited & Nav Pkg for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2011 Subaru Outback

3.6R w/Limited & Nav Pkg
$17,999
+ tax & lic
108,976KM
Match Auto Market

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2019 Subaru Outback AWD | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2019 Subaru Outback

AWD | No Accidents
$35,488
+ tax & lic
34,313KM
West Coast Auto & RV

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2020 Subaru Outback Premier XT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Subaru Outback

Premier XT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Nav
$36,890
+ tax & lic
67,071KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R Premier w/ Tech Pkg w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Adaptive Cruise for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Subaru Outback

3.6R Premier w/ Tech Pkg w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Adaptive Cruise
$29,990
+ tax & lic
52,542KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Subaru Outback Limited XT for sale in Welland, ON

2020 Subaru Outback

Limited XT
$37,999
+ tax & lic
86,078KM
Welland Toyota

Welland, ON

Used 2016 Subaru Outback for sale in Oakville, ON

2016 Subaru Outback

$24,995
+ tax & lic
76,313KM
Oakville Autos

Oakville, ON

Used 2015 Subaru Outback 3.6R w/Limited & Tech Pkg for sale in Dieppe, NB

2015 Subaru Outback

3.6R w/Limited & Tech Pkg
$19,995
+ tax & lic
150,182KM
Steele Auto Group

Dieppe, NB

Used 2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i TOURING W/EYESIGHT for sale in Stratford, ON

2019 Subaru Outback

2.5i TOURING W/EYESIGHT
$28,950
+ tax & lic
73,960KM
Stratford Subaru

Stratford, ON

Used 2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring CVT for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2019 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring CVT
$31,998
+ tax & lic
61,723KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2018 Subaru Outback for sale in Peace River, AB

2018 Subaru Outback

$26,777
+ tax & lic
CALL
Peace River Chrysler

Peace River, AB

Used 2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i for sale in Scarborough, ON

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i
$18,895
+ tax & lic
121,043KM
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

Used 2016 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited Package 3.6 H6 | Tech Pkg | HK Sound | Leather for sale in Waterloo, ON

2016 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited Package 3.6 H6 | Tech Pkg | HK Sound | Leather
$29,995
+ tax & lic
46,000KM
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Used 2013 Subaru Outback 2.5I AWD PREMIUM *2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2013 Subaru Outback

2.5I AWD PREMIUM *2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
$11,995
+ tax & lic
193,120KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Used 2016 Subaru Outback 3.6R w/Limited Pkg One Owner for sale in Amherst, NS

2016 Subaru Outback

3.6R w/Limited Pkg One Owner
$26,888
+ tax & lic
88,034KM
Steele Auto Group

Amherst, NS

Used 2019 Subaru Outback Touring - Sunroof, heated seats, reverse camera, blindspot monitor, CarPlay+android & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Subaru Outback

Touring - Sunroof, heated seats, reverse camera, blindspot monitor, CarPlay+android & Much More!
$25,995
+ tax & lic
137,700KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2008 Subaru Outback NO ACCIDENTS / L.L BEAN EDITION / LOCAL /CERTIFIED for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2008 Subaru Outback

NO ACCIDENTS / L.L BEAN EDITION / LOCAL /CERTIFIED
$10,888
+ tax & lic
203,846KM
Bespoke Auto Gallery

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i for sale in North York, ON

2018 Subaru Outback

2.5i
$24,490
+ tax & lic
123,641KM
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited w/EyeSight Package for sale in North Vancouver, BC

2019 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited w/EyeSight Package
$35,900
+ tax & lic
32,543KM
Jim Pattison Auto Group

North Vancouver, BC

Used 2014 Subaru Outback 2.5I Premium for sale in Halifax, NS

2014 Subaru Outback

2.5I Premium
$14,290
+ tax & lic
155,555KM
Steele Auto Group

Halifax, NS

Used 2019 Subaru Outback Touring for sale in Dieppe, NB

2019 Subaru Outback

Touring
$27,131
+ tax & lic
130,912KM
Steele Auto Group

Dieppe, NB

Used 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring BLINDSPOT ROOF P/GATE for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring BLINDSPOT ROOF P/GATE
$23,998
+ tax & lic
111,254KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2020 Subaru Outback Limited XT EYESIGHT NAV ROOF P/GATE for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2020 Subaru Outback

Limited XT EYESIGHT NAV ROOF P/GATE
$40,498
+ tax & lic
14,688KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2019 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited NAV! Leather! Sunroof! for sale in Kemptville, ON

2019 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited NAV! Leather! Sunroof!
$32,995
+ tax & lic
82,000KM
Motortrendz

Kemptville, ON

Used 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i for sale in Dieppe, NB

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5i
$17,995
+ tax & lic
205,787KM
Steele Auto Group

Dieppe, NB

Used 2013 Subaru Outback 3.6R ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2013 Subaru Outback

3.6R ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$11,990
+ tax & lic
186,606KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2018 Subaru Outback 3.6 R Limited AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Subaru Outback

3.6 R Limited AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Nav
$27,990
+ tax & lic
94,581KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i w/Limited & Nav Pkg for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2012 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Limited & Nav Pkg
$16,999
+ tax & lic
166,436KM
Match Auto Market

Winnipeg, MB