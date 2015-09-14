Menu
2015 Chrysler 300

54,182 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

778-608-5643

2015 Chrysler 300

2015 Chrysler 300

Touring w/ Preferred Pkg, Bluetooth

2015 Chrysler 300

Touring w/ Preferred Pkg, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

778-608-5643

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

54,182KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9340270
  • Stock #: 10434
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG8FH837531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 10434
  • Mileage 54,182 KM

Vehicle Description

We are an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car-shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with 360-degree photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars come with a 90-day / 6,000km warranty, free to-your-door delivery, and are backed by a 10-day / 750km money-back guarantee. List prices do not include tax or $599 Clutch Vehicle Preparation Fee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 09/14/2015 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $574.41 claim was made. Previously Leased Vehicle

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Rear 60/40 Folding Seat
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlamps
Acoustic front door glass
Bluetooth
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill start assist
Power Driver Seat
Trailer Sway Damping
Rain brake support
Remote proximity keyless entry
customer preferred package
HEATED MIRROR
SiriusXM Capability
Back−up Camera
Keyless Enter ’n Go
Dual Remote Usb Port
Dual Zone Air Control

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

BC

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

778-608-XXXX

778-608-5643

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory