Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota 4Runner

18,935 KM

Details Features

$55,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota 4Runner

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota 4Runner

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
18,935KM
Used
VIN JTERU5JR3N6033757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 18,935 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD OFF ROAD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2021 Lexus NX 300 Awd for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Lexus NX 300 Awd 27,162 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Venza Hybrid Venza Limited for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota Venza Hybrid Venza Limited 15,702 KM $46,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Mirai for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Toyota Mirai 18,230 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota 4Runner