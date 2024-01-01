2023 Toyota 4Runner

$59,495+ tax & licensing
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 20,867 KM
Vehicle Description
features include power tailgate window, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights/taillights/fog lights, and a front wiper de-icer. Inside, there’s seven-passenger seating, an integrated garage remote, eight-speaker audio, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and heated front seats and steering wheel. You also get power-adjustable front seats, Softex upholstery, dual-zone A/C, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, sunroof, forward collision mitigation, automatic high beams, lane departure alert, radar cruise control and much more! 60 point safety inspected and Toyota Certified. Fully serviced by our Toyota trained and certified technicians to ensure up to date maintenance for its new owner. Just call or email sales@openroadtoyota.com to arrange a viewing today! Price does not include doc fees. ***All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a standard measure to ensure the safety and quality of the process when purchasing a certified pre-owned vehicle from us. LICENSE NO. 7825 STOCK NO. 1UTNA41889
