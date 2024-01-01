Menu
Account
Sign In
features include power tailgate window, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights/taillights/fog lights, and a front wiper de-icer. Inside, there’s seven-passenger seating, an integrated garage remote, eight-speaker audio, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and heated front seats and steering wheel. You also get power-adjustable front seats, Softex upholstery, dual-zone A/C, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, sunroof, forward collision mitigation, automatic high beams, lane departure alert, radar cruise control and much more! 60 point safety inspected and Toyota Certified. Fully serviced by our Toyota trained and certified technicians to ensure up to date maintenance for its new owner. Just call or email sales@openroadtoyota.com to arrange a viewing today! Price does not include doc fees. ***All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a standard measure to ensure the safety and quality of the process when purchasing a certified pre-owned vehicle from us. LICENSE NO. 7825 STOCK NO. 1UTNA41889

2023 Toyota 4Runner

20,867 KM

Details Description Features

$59,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota 4Runner

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota 4Runner

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

  1. 11084243
  2. 11084243
  3. 11084243
  4. 11084243
  5. 11084243
  6. 11084243
  7. 11084243
  8. 11084243
  9. 11084243
  10. 11084243
  11. 11084243
  12. 11084243
  13. 11084243
  14. 11084243
  15. 11084243
  16. 11084243
  17. 11084243
  18. 11084243
  19. 11084243
  20. 11084243
  21. 11084243
  22. 11084243
  23. 11084243
  24. 11084243
  25. 11084243
Contact Seller

$59,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
20,867KM
Used
VIN JTEKU5JR6P6141889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 20,867 KM

Vehicle Description

features include power tailgate window, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights/taillights/fog lights, and a front wiper de-icer. Inside, there’s seven-passenger seating, an integrated garage remote, eight-speaker audio, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and heated front seats and steering wheel. You also get power-adjustable front seats, Softex upholstery, dual-zone A/C, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, sunroof, forward collision mitigation, automatic high beams, lane departure alert, radar cruise control and much more! 60 point safety inspected and Toyota Certified. Fully serviced by our Toyota trained and certified technicians to ensure up to date maintenance for its new owner. Just call or email sales@openroadtoyota.com to arrange a viewing today! Price does not include doc fees. ***All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a standard measure to ensure the safety and quality of the process when purchasing a certified pre-owned vehicle from us. LICENSE NO. 7825 STOCK NO. 1UTNA41889

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

LIMITED 7 PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double CAB 6A for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double CAB 6A 33,696 KM $51,499 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XLE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XLE AWD 27,169 KM $46,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia NIRO EX for sale in Richmond, BC
2019 Kia NIRO EX 57,300 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,495

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota 4Runner