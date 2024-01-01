$45,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED AWD
2023 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED AWD
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
9,689KM
Used
VIN 2T3D1RFV1PW360843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 9,689 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
RAV4 Limited AWD
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
