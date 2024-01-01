$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 3500
Tradesman
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
2,756KM
Used
VIN 3C63R3CLXNG432504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,756 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
ESB
DFX
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Rear Folding Seat
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Storage Tray
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Front Armrest w/Cup Holders
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Armrests w/Storage
Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Passenger Seat
2-Way Rear Headrests
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Global Telematics Box Module (TBM)
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Manual Transfer Case
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,989 kg (11,000 lbs)
1927.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver
Exterior
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black Exterior Mirrors
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Black rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Mirror Running Lights
18" steel spare wheel
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
AM/FM/Satellite-Prep w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Supplemental Heater, MOPAR Winter Front Grille Cover, GVWR: 5,352 kg (1...
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
2022 RAM 3500