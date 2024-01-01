$96,635+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$96,635
+ taxes & licensing
18,607KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E82PFB00458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,607 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
998
44G
701A
X27
AZ
BB
16P
43V
47R
52X
63R
67X
91X
96W
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector, BLIS w/trailer tow coverage, 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor
GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package
968.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front Anti-Roll
Exterior
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Open And Close Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated Tailgate Step
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Bed Camera
Reverse Sensing System Automated Parking Sensors
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
BLUECRUISE
BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
EQUIPMENT GROUP 701A STANDARD
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST 2.0 REMOVAL
MULTICONTOUR SEATS REMOVAL -inc: Driver and passenger
INCLINATION/INTRUSION SENSOR REMOVAL
BLACK W/CARMELO, UNIQUE MULTI-CONTOUR CARMELO LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory, flow-through console and floor shifter
MULTICONTOUR SEATS REMOVAL
CENTRE HIGH-MOUNTED STOP LAMP CHMSL CAMERA REMOVAL
BLACK W/CARMELO, UNIQUE MULTI-CONTOUR CARMELO LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Ford F-150