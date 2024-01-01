$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Chevrolet Bolt
EV LT
2020 Chevrolet Bolt
EV LT
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
41,838KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1FY6S00L4129350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # SC0485
- Mileage 41,838 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Compass
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT 41,838 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2008 Suzuki SX4 JX 146,013 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv 91,599 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Sunshine Coast GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2020 Chevrolet Bolt