2020 Chevrolet Bolt

41,838 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

EV LT

EV LT

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,838KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FY6S00L4129350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SC0485
  • Mileage 41,838 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Compass

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-XXXX

604-885-5131

604-885-5131

