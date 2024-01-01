Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable used car? Look no further than this 2003 Honda Civic 4dr Sdn Auto from H2H Auto Group! This classic sedan boasts a spacious interior, a peppy 4-cylinder engine, and a comfortable ride. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and automatic transmission, this Civic is perfect for city driving and highway trips alike. The exterior is a classic blue, giving it a timeless appeal. This vehicle comes with a full set of features, including keyless entry, power steering, and a CD player. This Civic has seen 165,000km on the odometer and is ready to go!</p><p>Here are five features that are sure to make you smile:</p><ul><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Forget fumbling for your keys. This Civic offers the convenience of keyless entry, allowing you to unlock your car with just the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Power Steering:</strong> Effortless handling is just a turn of the wheel away. Power steering makes maneuvering this Civic a breeze, even in tight parking spaces.</li><li><strong>CD Player:</strong> Enjoy your favorite tunes while on the road. This Civic comes equipped with a CD player, allowing you to blast your favorite music.</li><li><strong>Side Airbags:</strong> Your safety is our priority. This Civic comes equipped with side airbags, providing an extra layer of protection in case of a collision.</li><li><strong>Pass-Through Rear Seat:</strong> Need to transport some larger items? This Civic offers a pass-through rear seat that folds down, providing ample space for hauling cargo.</li></ul><p>This 2003 Honda Civic is waiting for you at H2H Auto Group. Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a dependable and stylish car. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2003 Honda Civic

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Honda Civic

4dr Sdn Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
11918453

2003 Honda Civic

4dr Sdn Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGES16493H929427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H9427
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and affordable used car? Look no further than this 2003 Honda Civic 4dr Sdn Auto from H2H Auto Group! This classic sedan boasts a spacious interior, a peppy 4-cylinder engine, and a comfortable ride. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and automatic transmission, this Civic is perfect for city driving and highway trips alike. The exterior is a classic blue, giving it a timeless appeal. This vehicle comes with a full set of features, including keyless entry, power steering, and a CD player. This Civic has seen 165,000km on the odometer and is ready to go!

Here are five features that are sure to make you smile:

  • Keyless Entry: Forget fumbling for your keys. This Civic offers the convenience of keyless entry, allowing you to unlock your car with just the push of a button.
  • Power Steering: Effortless handling is just a turn of the wheel away. Power steering makes maneuvering this Civic a breeze, even in tight parking spaces.
  • CD Player: Enjoy your favorite tunes while on the road. This Civic comes equipped with a CD player, allowing you to blast your favorite music.
  • Side Airbags: Your safety is our priority. This Civic comes equipped with side airbags, providing an extra layer of protection in case of a collision.
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat: Need to transport some larger items? This Civic offers a pass-through rear seat that folds down, providing ample space for hauling cargo.

This 2003 Honda Civic is waiting for you at H2H Auto Group. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a dependable and stylish car. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2014 Ford Explorer ALL SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Ford Explorer ALL SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE FINANCING AVAILABLE 200,251 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ONE OWNER LOW KMS FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ONE OWNER LOW KMS FINANCING AVAILABLE 107,729 KM $6,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze DIESEL FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Chevrolet Cruze DIESEL FINANCING AVAILABLE 176,241 KM $8,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2003 Honda Civic