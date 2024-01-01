$CALL+ tax & licensing
2003 Honda Civic
4dr Sdn Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H9427
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable used car? Look no further than this 2003 Honda Civic 4dr Sdn Auto from H2H Auto Group! This classic sedan boasts a spacious interior, a peppy 4-cylinder engine, and a comfortable ride. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and automatic transmission, this Civic is perfect for city driving and highway trips alike. The exterior is a classic blue, giving it a timeless appeal. This vehicle comes with a full set of features, including keyless entry, power steering, and a CD player. This Civic has seen 165,000km on the odometer and is ready to go!
Here are five features that are sure to make you smile:
- Keyless Entry: Forget fumbling for your keys. This Civic offers the convenience of keyless entry, allowing you to unlock your car with just the push of a button.
- Power Steering: Effortless handling is just a turn of the wheel away. Power steering makes maneuvering this Civic a breeze, even in tight parking spaces.
- CD Player: Enjoy your favorite tunes while on the road. This Civic comes equipped with a CD player, allowing you to blast your favorite music.
- Side Airbags: Your safety is our priority. This Civic comes equipped with side airbags, providing an extra layer of protection in case of a collision.
- Pass-Through Rear Seat: Need to transport some larger items? This Civic offers a pass-through rear seat that folds down, providing ample space for hauling cargo.
This 2003 Honda Civic is waiting for you at H2H Auto Group. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a dependable and stylish car. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!
