Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2008 Hyundai Accent, available now at H2H Auto Group! This maroon beauty boasts a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and a comfortable automatic transmission, making it perfect for navigating the city streets or taking a weekend road trip.</p><p>The Accent has all the essentials you need, including AM/FM radio, CD player, power steering, and comfortable cloth seats. With its 4-door design and spacious rear bench seat, you can easily fit your family and friends. Plus, this Accent comes with a temporary spare tire, so you can rest assured knowing youre prepared for anything. The odometer reads 186,893 km, but this Hyundai is still running strong and ready for its next adventure.</p><p>Here are 5 of the most appealing features of this 2008 Hyundai Accent:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine:</strong> Save money on gas while enjoying a smooth and reliable ride.</li><li><strong>Comfortable automatic transmission:</strong> Effortlessly navigate city traffic and enjoy a relaxing driving experience.</li><li><strong>Spacious rear bench seat:</strong> Fit the whole family or bring along all your gear for your next adventure.</li><li><strong>Power steering:</strong> Enjoy effortless handling and maneuverability, making parking a breeze.</li><li><strong>Temporary spare tire:</strong> Peace of mind knowing youre prepared for any roadside emergency.</li></ul><p>Ready to get behind the wheel of this fantastic Hyundai Accent? Contact H2H Auto Group today to schedule a test drive!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2008 Hyundai Accent

186,893 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Hyundai Accent

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
11966874

2008 Hyundai Accent

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,893KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCN45C88U168266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H8266
  • Mileage 186,893 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2008 Hyundai Accent, available now at H2H Auto Group! This maroon beauty boasts a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and a comfortable automatic transmission, making it perfect for navigating the city streets or taking a weekend road trip.

The Accent has all the essentials you need, including AM/FM radio, CD player, power steering, and comfortable cloth seats. With its 4-door design and spacious rear bench seat, you can easily fit your family and friends. Plus, this Accent comes with a temporary spare tire, so you can rest assured knowing you're prepared for anything. The odometer reads 186,893 km, but this Hyundai is still running strong and ready for its next adventure.

Here are 5 of the most appealing features of this 2008 Hyundai Accent:

  • Fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine: Save money on gas while enjoying a smooth and reliable ride.
  • Comfortable automatic transmission: Effortlessly navigate city traffic and enjoy a relaxing driving experience.
  • Spacious rear bench seat: Fit the whole family or bring along all your gear for your next adventure.
  • Power steering: Enjoy effortless handling and maneuverability, making parking a breeze.
  • Temporary spare tire: Peace of mind knowing you're prepared for any roadside emergency.

Ready to get behind the wheel of this fantastic Hyundai Accent? Contact H2H Auto Group today to schedule a test drive!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2011 Volkswagen Jetta FINANCING AVAILABLE 161,217 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Volkswagen Jetta FINANCING AVAILABLE 133,142 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 BMW 3 Series ONE OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2012 BMW 3 Series ONE OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE 130,141 KM $11,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2008 Hyundai Accent