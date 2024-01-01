$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Hyundai Accent
2008 Hyundai Accent
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H8266
- Mileage 186,893 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2008 Hyundai Accent, available now at H2H Auto Group! This maroon beauty boasts a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and a comfortable automatic transmission, making it perfect for navigating the city streets or taking a weekend road trip.
The Accent has all the essentials you need, including AM/FM radio, CD player, power steering, and comfortable cloth seats. With its 4-door design and spacious rear bench seat, you can easily fit your family and friends. Plus, this Accent comes with a temporary spare tire, so you can rest assured knowing you're prepared for anything. The odometer reads 186,893 km, but this Hyundai is still running strong and ready for its next adventure.
Here are 5 of the most appealing features of this 2008 Hyundai Accent:
- Fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine: Save money on gas while enjoying a smooth and reliable ride.
- Comfortable automatic transmission: Effortlessly navigate city traffic and enjoy a relaxing driving experience.
- Spacious rear bench seat: Fit the whole family or bring along all your gear for your next adventure.
- Power steering: Enjoy effortless handling and maneuverability, making parking a breeze.
- Temporary spare tire: Peace of mind knowing you're prepared for any roadside emergency.
Ready to get behind the wheel of this fantastic Hyundai Accent? Contact H2H Auto Group today to schedule a test drive!
Vehicle Features
