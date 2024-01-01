Menu
<p>10/11 BARS!!!!</p>

2011 Nissan Leaf

130,000 KM

Details

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Leaf

12050257

2011 Nissan Leaf

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1AZ0CP1BT004288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Q590
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

10/11 BARS!!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

