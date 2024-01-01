$6,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Nissan Leaf
Location
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-543-5551
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1AZ0CP1BT004288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Q590
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
10/11 BARS!!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
