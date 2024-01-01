$10,998+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
ONE OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # H7205
- Mileage 119,511 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan, available now at H2H Auto Group. This black minivan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With its comfortable seating for up to seven passengers, you can easily transport the whole family in style. The Grand Caravan has been well-maintained and comes equipped with a range of features for your convenience and safety, including 4-wheel disc brakes, anti-lock brakes, and a full suite of airbags. The interior features include cloth seats, power windows, and a CD player.
This Grand Caravan has been driven 119,511 km and is ready for its next adventure. H2H Auto Group makes financing available to qualified buyers so don't hesitate to come in for a test drive today!
Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan:
- Spacious and versatile: The Grand Caravan is perfect for families on the go, with ample space for passengers and cargo.
- Reliable and efficient: The powerful 6-cylinder engine delivers a smooth and reliable ride, while still being fuel-efficient for everyday driving.
- Packed with safety features: The Grand Caravan is equipped with a full suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, airbags, and stability control, giving you peace of mind on every journey.
- Comforts for everyone: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, as well as a CD player for entertainment.
- Affordable and well-maintained: This Grand Caravan offers great value for your money and is ready for its next owner.
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191