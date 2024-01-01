Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan, available now at H2H Auto Group. This black minivan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With its comfortable seating for up to seven passengers, you can easily transport the whole family in style. The Grand Caravan has been well-maintained and comes equipped with a range of features for your convenience and safety, including 4-wheel disc brakes, anti-lock brakes, and a full suite of airbags. The interior features include cloth seats, power windows, and a CD player.</p><p>This Grand Caravan has been driven 119,511 km and is ready for its next adventure. H2H Auto Group makes financing available to qualified buyers so dont hesitate to come in for a test drive today!</p><p><strong>Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Spacious and versatile:</strong> The Grand Caravan is perfect for families on the go, with ample space for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Reliable and efficient:</strong> The powerful 6-cylinder engine delivers a smooth and reliable ride, while still being fuel-efficient for everyday driving.</li><li><strong>Packed with safety features:</strong> The Grand Caravan is equipped with a full suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, airbags, and stability control, giving you peace of mind on every journey.</li><li><strong>Comforts for everyone:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, as well as a CD player for entertainment.</li><li><strong>Affordable and well-maintained:</strong> This Grand Caravan offers great value for your money and is ready for its next owner.</li></ul>

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Used
119,511KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8DR617205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # H7205
  • Mileage 119,511 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan