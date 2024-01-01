$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,435 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN AUTO, available at H2H Auto Group, is a stylish and reliable sedan that's ready to take you wherever you need to go. With its sleek blue exterior and comfortable interior, this Mazda is perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. The 4-cylinder engine delivers peppy performance while remaining fuel-efficient, making it a smart choice for your daily commute. This well-maintained car has 166,435km on the odometer, and it's packed with features that will make your driving experience even more enjoyable.
Ready to experience a blend of style and comfort? This MAZDA3 boasts an array of features that are sure to impress. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise comfortably with power windows and locks, and stay connected with the AM/FM radio and auxiliary audio input. Stay safe and secure with features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags. This vehicle comes equipped with a temporary spare tire, ensuring you're prepared for any situation on the road.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
