<p>This 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN AUTO, available at H2H Auto Group, is a stylish and reliable sedan thats ready to take you wherever you need to go. With its sleek blue exterior and comfortable interior, this Mazda is perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. The 4-cylinder engine delivers peppy performance while remaining fuel-efficient, making it a smart choice for your daily commute. This well-maintained car has 166,435km on the odometer, and its packed with features that will make your driving experience even more enjoyable.</p><p>Ready to experience a blend of style and comfort? This MAZDA3 boasts an array of features that are sure to impress. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise comfortably with power windows and locks, and stay connected with the AM/FM radio and auxiliary audio input. Stay safe and secure with features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags. This vehicle comes equipped with a temporary spare tire, ensuring youre prepared for any situation on the road.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

166,435 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

12055486

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

166,435KM
VIN JM1BL1UFXD1798995

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 166,435 KM

This 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN AUTO, available at H2H Auto Group, is a stylish and reliable sedan that's ready to take you wherever you need to go. With its sleek blue exterior and comfortable interior, this Mazda is perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. The 4-cylinder engine delivers peppy performance while remaining fuel-efficient, making it a smart choice for your daily commute. This well-maintained car has 166,435km on the odometer, and it's packed with features that will make your driving experience even more enjoyable.

Ready to experience a blend of style and comfort? This MAZDA3 boasts an array of features that are sure to impress. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise comfortably with power windows and locks, and stay connected with the AM/FM radio and auxiliary audio input. Stay safe and secure with features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags. This vehicle comes equipped with a temporary spare tire, ensuring you're prepared for any situation on the road.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2013 Mazda MAZDA3