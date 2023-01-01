2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,980 + taxes & licensing 1 8 2 , 6 8 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9564799

9564799 Stock #: 3082

3082 VIN: 5N1AR2MM8EC653082

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 3082

Mileage 182,688 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Rear Window Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player dvd player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.