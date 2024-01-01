2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
Excellent condition and 157,000 kms. Air Conditioning with all of the power options, backup camera, keyless-entry and more. Great finance options available for this vehicle.

Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 

We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. 

What Makes Us Different? 
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. 
 
Administration Fee of $375
 
Disclaimer: 
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. 
 
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre 
14458 104th Ave. 
Surrey, BC 
V3R1L9 
DL# 26220

6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Contact Seller

157,168KM
Used
VIN 1G1PC5SB0F7127227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition and 157,000 km's. Air Conditioning with all of the power options, backup camera, keyless-entry and more. Great finance options available for this vehicle.


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
6-speaker system

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
STEERING WHEEL
Assist handles
Oil life monitoring system
Dual map lights
Theft-deterrent System With Anti-theft Alarm And Engine Immobilizer

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Power Options

Power

Windows

Tinted

Convenience

Console

Safety

Air Bags
safety belt pretensioners
safety belts
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Trunk emergency release handle
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Suspension

Suspension

Exterior

Enhanced Acoustic Package
LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Armrest
Dual
Rear Window
battery
door handles
storage
alternator
Visors
POWER OUTLETS
lamp
body-colour
MIRRORS
ENGINE
brakes
headlamps
Interior
centre stack
steering column
rear air ducts
Door Locks
Driver
Lighting
WINDOWS
130 amps
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
compound crank
driver and front passenger
front disc/rear drum
manual-folding
Seat
3.83 Final Drive Ratio
Axle
blackwall
Electric
Tire
3-point
Mirror
all seating positions
front passenger and rear outboard
tilt and telescopic
Audio system feature
Wipers
rear child security
148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
2 auxiliary
2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel
25mm hollow stabilizer bar
3-spoke
438 cold-cranking amps
Convenience hooks
Cup holders 2 in front centre console
ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm
P215/60R16
all-season
articulating with dual cup holders
centre with sliding armrest
comfort grip
compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench
dome with theater dimming
driver 6-way manual
driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
floor mounted
front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders
front height adjustable
front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings
front intermittent
front passenger 6-way manual
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature
illuminated trunk area
includes Passenger Sensing System
inside rearview manual day/night
integrated with ambient LED back lighting
located in centre console
low rolling resistance
mounted audio and phone interface controls
outside heated
power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up
power-adjustable
rack-mounted
rear 60/40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints on outboard positions
rear centre
single-zone electronic includes air filter
solar-absorbing
variable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

