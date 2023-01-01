$71,599+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Challenger
SRT Hellcat - Navigation
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
38,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9823189
- Stock #: 19980
- VIN: 2C3CDZC97FH842598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 38,900 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to diehards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This low mileage coupe has just 38,900 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 707HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Compass
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Fixed Rear Windows
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
GPS Antenna Input
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
8.4" Touchscreen
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Premium Shock Absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
70 L Fuel Tank
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 6.2L Supercharged HEMI Hellcat V8
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.70 Axle Ratio
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Front And Rear HD Anti-Roll Bars
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
900w Premium Amplifier
Trim
Leather Trim Seats
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Pirelli Brand Tires
Clearcoat Paint w/Stripe
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Blind Spot
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Additional Features
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
Configurable Drive Mode
Performance Shift Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
