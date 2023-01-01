2015 Dodge Challenger

$71,599 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 9 0 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 38,900 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Interior Compass remote start Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Voice recorder Front Cupholder Air filtration Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Fixed Rear Windows Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat GPS Antenna Input Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry 8.4" Touchscreen Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Sentry Key Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 220 Amp Alternator Rear-wheel drive Premium Shock Absorbers Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 70 L Fuel Tank Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine: 6.2L Supercharged HEMI Hellcat V8 Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.70 Axle Ratio Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension Front And Rear HD Anti-Roll Bars Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio 900w Premium Amplifier Trim Leather Trim Seats Exterior Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Pirelli Brand Tires Clearcoat Paint w/Stripe Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Blind Spot Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Rear Collision Warning Additional Features Navigation Premium Sound Package Configurable Drive Mode Performance Shift Indicator 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

