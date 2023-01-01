$18,980+ tax & licensing
604-585-1831
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
4x4 Double Cab, 5.3L V8, Backup Camera, Bluetooth
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,980
- Listing ID: 9987731
- Stock #: 5499
- VIN: 1GTV2TEC3FZ375499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 215,295 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents, New Bodystyle GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4x4 with the 5.3L V8 engine. Well equipped with power group, Bluetooth, factory backup camera, air conditioning and more.
Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service.
We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language!
We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.
What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.
Administration Fee of $325
Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.
B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220
Vehicle Features
