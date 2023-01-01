Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

215,295 KM

Details Description Features

$18,980

+ tax & licensing
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

4x4 Double Cab, 5.3L V8, Backup Camera, Bluetooth

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

215,295KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9987731
  • Stock #: 5499
  • VIN: 1GTV2TEC3FZ375499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 5499
  • Mileage 215,295 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, New Bodystyle GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4x4 with the 5.3L V8 engine. Well equipped with power group, Bluetooth, factory backup camera, air conditioning and more.


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

