2015 GMC Sierra 1500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,980 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 5 , 2 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9987731

9987731 Stock #: 5499

5499 VIN: 1GTV2TEC3FZ375499

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 5499

Mileage 215,295 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control AM/FM Stereo Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Additional Features Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.