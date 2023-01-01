Menu
2015 Nissan Altima

208,015 KM

Details Description Features

$10,980

+ tax & licensing
$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

S 2.5, Local, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Power Group

2015 Nissan Altima

S 2.5, Local, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Power Group

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

208,015KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9564808
  Stock #: 6931
  VIN: 1N4AL3AP5FN306931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 208,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Well equipped with automatic transmission and tons of great options including reverse backup camera, all of the power group, keyless-entry, air conditioning, Bluetooth and more.


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Cup Holder
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

