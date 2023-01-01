2015 Nissan Altima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,980 + taxes & licensing 2 0 8 , 0 1 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9564808

9564808 Stock #: 6931

6931 VIN: 1N4AL3AP5FN306931

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 208,015 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Rear Window Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.