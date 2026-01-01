Menu
The 2016 Toyota RAV4 AWD Limited is powered by a 2.5 litre four cylinder engine paired with a six speed automatic transmission and an intelligent all wheel drive system for confident traction. The Limited trim offers a refined interior with SofTex leather trimmed heated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, a power driver's seat with memory and a power moonroof. Technology highlights include a 7 inch touchscreen with navigation, JBL premium audio, Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM radio and a multi information display. Safety features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors and a bird's eye view camera. Exterior details include chrome accents and 18 inch alloy wheels.

2016 Toyota RAV4

162,043 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED

13510976

2016 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,043KM
VIN 2T3DFREV6GW428217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Currant Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 162,043 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-XXXX

604-531-2916

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2016 Toyota RAV4