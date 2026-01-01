$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4
AWD LIMITED
2016 Toyota RAV4
AWD LIMITED
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Currant Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 162,043 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Toyota RAV4 AWD Limited is powered by a 2.5 litre four cylinder engine paired with a six speed automatic transmission and an intelligent all wheel drive system for confident traction. The Limited trim offers a refined interior with SofTex leather trimmed heated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, a power driver’s seat with memory and a power moonroof. Technology highlights include a 7 inch touchscreen with navigation, JBL premium audio, Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM radio and a multi information display. Safety features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors and a bird’s eye view camera. Exterior details include chrome accents and 18 inch alloy wheels. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916