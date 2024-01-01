$37,495+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude - Leather Seats
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude - Leather Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$37,495
+ taxes & licensing
82,416KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFAG9MC687471
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24120
- Mileage 82,416 KM
Vehicle Description
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the 2021 Grand Cherokee's ability goes much farther than the concrete jungle. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 82,416 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Altitude. This Grand Cherokee Altitude provides a sleek and stylish ride with added navigation, wi-fi, heated leather seats, and gloss black badging, grille, and exterior accents. This family SUV is packed with off road capability with towing equipment, aluminum wheels, and fog lamps. Ride comfortable and connected with Uconnect 4, voice activation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a heated leather steering wheel, a proximity key, remote start, and a power liftgate. Ensure your family rides safe with blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, and a ParkView rear backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, 4g Wi-fi, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Remote Start.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
4G Wi-Fi
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$37,495
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee