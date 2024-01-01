Menu
The 2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD with the 1.5L, 16-Valve, DOHC, VTEC, Intercooled Turbo 4-Cyl engine, direct injection, regular unleaded fuel, 190HP, and CVT transmission offers a host of benefits that make it a compelling choice in the compact SUV market. Here are some of the highlights:

Performance and Efficiency

Powerful and Efficient Engine: The 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine produces 190 horsepower, providing a strong performance for daily driving and highway cruising. The turbocharging and direct injection contribute to efficient fuel combustion, enhancing both power and fuel economy.

Smooth CVT Transmission: The Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) offers seamless acceleration and improves fuel efficiency by maintaining optimal engine speeds. It also contributes to a smoother and more comfortable driving experience.

All-Wheel Drive Capability: The AWD system enhances traction and stability, making the CR-V Sport AWD well-suited for various road conditions, including inclement weather and light off-road situations. Design and Comfort Sporty Design Elements: The CR-V Sport trim features unique styling cues, such as blacked-out accents, larger wheels, and sportier exterior touches that give it a more aggressive and stylish appearance. Spacious Interior: The CR-V is known for its roomy and comfortable interior, providing ample space for passengers and cargo. The rear seats offer generous legroom, and the flexible cargo area can accommodate large items with ease. High-Quality Materials: The interior of the CR-V Sport AWD is crafted with quality materials and attention to detail, enhancing the overall driving experience and comfort.

Technology and Features Advanced Infotainment System: The CR-V Sport comes with a user-friendly infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for seamless integration of smartphones and access to apps, music, and navigation. Honda Sensing Suite: This suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance technologies includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, collision mitigation braking, and road departure mitigation, contributing to a safer driving experience. Digital Instrument Cluster: A modern digital instrument cluster provides clear and customizable information, keeping the driver informed about vehicle status, navigation, and safety alerts.

Reliability and Value Honda's Reputation for Reliability: Honda vehicles are renowned for their reliability and longevity, and the CR-V is no exception. font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><li style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin-bottom: 0.5em; margin-top: 0.5em; padding-left: 0.375em;><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; font-weight: 600; color: var(--tw-prose-bold); margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Advanced Infotainment System</span>: The CR-V Sport comes with a user-friendly infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for seamless integration of smartphones and access to apps, music, and navigation.</li><li style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin-bottom: 0.5em; margin-top: 0.5em; padding-left: 0.375em;><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; font-weight: 600; color: var(--tw-prose-bold); margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Honda Sensing Suite</span>: This suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance technologies includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, collision mitigation braking, and road departure mitigation, contributing to a safer driving experience.</li><li style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin-bottom: 0.5em; margin-top: 0.5em; padding-left: 0.375em;><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; Strong Resale Value: The CR-V typically holds its value well, making it a smart investment. Honda's reputation and the vehicle's quality contribute to its strong resale value.

Comprehensive Warranty: The CR-V comes with a robust warranty package, offering peace of mind to owners in case of any unexpected issues.

Driving Dynamics Responsive Handling: The CR-V Sport AWD provides a balanced and responsive driving experience, with precise steering and a well-tuned suspension system that offers a comfortable yet engaging ride. --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; font-weight: 600; color: var(--tw-prose-bold); margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Hondas Reputation for Reliability</span>: Honda vehicles are renowned for their reliability and longevity, and the CR-V is no exception. This makes it a dependable choice for long-term ownership.</li><li style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin-bottom: 0.5em; margin-top: 0.5em; padding-left: 0.375em;><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; font-weight: 600; color: var(--tw-prose-bold); margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Strong Resale Value</span>: The CR-V typically holds its value well, making it a smart investment. Honda’s reputation and the vehicle’s quality contribute to its strong resale value.</li><li style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin-bottom: 0.5em; margin-top: 0.5em; padding-left: 0.375em;><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; Fuel Efficiency: Despite its powerful engine, the CR-V Sport AWD maintains impressive fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for both city and highway driving.

Environmental Considerations Eco-Friendly Engine: The 1.5L turbocharged engine is designed to be more fuel-efficient and produce fewer emissions compared to larger, naturally aspirated engines, contributing to a smaller environmental footprint. font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><li style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin-bottom: 0.5em; margin-top: 0.5em; padding-left: 0.375em;><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; font-weight: 600; color: var(--tw-prose-bold); margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Responsive Handling</span>: The CR-V Sport AWD provides a balanced and responsive driving experience, with precise steering and a well-tuned suspension system that offers a comfortable yet engaging ride.</li><li style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin-bottom: 0.5em; margin-top: 0.5em; padding-left: 0.375em;><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; font-weight: 600; color: var(--tw-prose-bold); margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Fuel Efficiency</span>: Despite its powerful engine, the CR-V Sport AWD maintains impressive fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for both city and highway driving.</li></ol><h3 style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; font-size: 1.25em; margin: 1rem 0px 0.5rem; line-height: 1.6; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Environmental Considerations</h3><ol style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; padding: 0px 0px 0px 1.625em; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><li style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin-bottom: 0.5em; margin-top: 0.5em; padding-left: 0.375em;><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; font-weight: 600; color: var(--tw-prose-bold); margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Eco-Friendly Engine</span>: The 1.5L turbocharged engine is designed to be more fuel-efficient and produce fewer emissions compared to larger, naturally aspirated engines, contributing to a smaller environmental footprint.</li></ol><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; Overall, the 2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD with the 1.5L turbocharged engine and CVT transmission combines performance, comfort, advanced technology, and reliability, making it an excellent choice for a wide range of drivers seeking a versatile and dependable compact SUV.

2023 Honda CR-V

22,037 KM

Details Description Features

2023 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

2023 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

22,037KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRS4H52PH123854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,037 KM

Vehicle Description

 

The 2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD with the 1.5L, 16-Valve, DOHC, VTEC, Intercooled Turbo 4-Cyl engine, direct injection, regular unleaded fuel, 190HP, and CVT transmission offers a host of benefits that make it a compelling choice in the compact SUV market. Here are some of the highlights:

Performance and Efficiency
  1. Powerful and Efficient Engine: The 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine produces 190 horsepower, providing a strong performance for daily driving and highway cruising. The turbocharging and direct injection contribute to efficient fuel combustion, enhancing both power and fuel economy.
  2. Smooth CVT Transmission: The Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) offers seamless acceleration and improves fuel efficiency by maintaining optimal engine speeds. It also contributes to a smoother and more comfortable driving experience.
  3. All-Wheel Drive Capability: The AWD system enhances traction and stability, making the CR-V Sport AWD well-suited for various road conditions, including inclement weather and light off-road situations.
Design and Comfort
  1. Sporty Design Elements: The CR-V Sport trim features unique styling cues, such as blacked-out accents, larger wheels, and sportier exterior touches that give it a more aggressive and stylish appearance.
  2. Spacious Interior: The CR-V is known for its roomy and comfortable interior, providing ample space for passengers and cargo. The rear seats offer generous legroom, and the flexible cargo area can accommodate large items with ease.
  3. High-Quality Materials: The interior of the CR-V Sport AWD is crafted with quality materials and attention to detail, enhancing the overall driving experience and comfort.
Technology and Features
  1. Advanced Infotainment System: The CR-V Sport comes with a user-friendly infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for seamless integration of smartphones and access to apps, music, and navigation.
  2. Honda Sensing Suite: This suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance technologies includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, collision mitigation braking, and road departure mitigation, contributing to a safer driving experience.
  3. Digital Instrument Cluster: A modern digital instrument cluster provides clear and customizable information, keeping the driver informed about vehicle status, navigation, and safety alerts.
Reliability and Value
  1. Honda's Reputation for Reliability: Honda vehicles are renowned for their reliability and longevity, and the CR-V is no exception. This makes it a dependable choice for long-term ownership.
  2. Strong Resale Value: The CR-V typically holds its value well, making it a smart investment. Honda’s reputation and the vehicle’s quality contribute to its strong resale value.
  3. Comprehensive Warranty: The CR-V comes with a robust warranty package, offering peace of mind to owners in case of any unexpected issues.
Driving Dynamics
  1. Responsive Handling: The CR-V Sport AWD provides a balanced and responsive driving experience, with precise steering and a well-tuned suspension system that offers a comfortable yet engaging ride.
  2. Fuel Efficiency: Despite its powerful engine, the CR-V Sport AWD maintains impressive fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for both city and highway driving.
Environmental Considerations
  1. Eco-Friendly Engine: The 1.5L turbocharged engine is designed to be more fuel-efficient and produce fewer emissions compared to larger, naturally aspirated engines, contributing to a smaller environmental footprint.

Overall, the 2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD with the 1.5L turbocharged engine and CVT transmission combines performance, comfort, advanced technology, and reliability, making it an excellent choice for a wide range of drivers seeking a versatile and dependable compact SUV.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2023 Honda CR-V