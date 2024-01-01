$43,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
$43,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22,037 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD with the 1.5L, 16-Valve, DOHC, VTEC, Intercooled Turbo 4-Cyl engine, direct injection, regular unleaded fuel, 190HP, and CVT transmission offers a host of benefits that make it a compelling choice in the compact SUV market. Here are some of the highlights:Performance and Efficiency
- Powerful and Efficient Engine: The 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine produces 190 horsepower, providing a strong performance for daily driving and highway cruising. The turbocharging and direct injection contribute to efficient fuel combustion, enhancing both power and fuel economy.
- Smooth CVT Transmission: The Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) offers seamless acceleration and improves fuel efficiency by maintaining optimal engine speeds. It also contributes to a smoother and more comfortable driving experience.
- All-Wheel Drive Capability: The AWD system enhances traction and stability, making the CR-V Sport AWD well-suited for various road conditions, including inclement weather and light off-road situations.
- Sporty Design Elements: The CR-V Sport trim features unique styling cues, such as blacked-out accents, larger wheels, and sportier exterior touches that give it a more aggressive and stylish appearance.
- Spacious Interior: The CR-V is known for its roomy and comfortable interior, providing ample space for passengers and cargo. The rear seats offer generous legroom, and the flexible cargo area can accommodate large items with ease.
- High-Quality Materials: The interior of the CR-V Sport AWD is crafted with quality materials and attention to detail, enhancing the overall driving experience and comfort.
- Advanced Infotainment System: The CR-V Sport comes with a user-friendly infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for seamless integration of smartphones and access to apps, music, and navigation.
- Honda Sensing Suite: This suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance technologies includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, collision mitigation braking, and road departure mitigation, contributing to a safer driving experience.
- Digital Instrument Cluster: A modern digital instrument cluster provides clear and customizable information, keeping the driver informed about vehicle status, navigation, and safety alerts.
- Honda's Reputation for Reliability: Honda vehicles are renowned for their reliability and longevity, and the CR-V is no exception. This makes it a dependable choice for long-term ownership.
- Strong Resale Value: The CR-V typically holds its value well, making it a smart investment. Honda’s reputation and the vehicle’s quality contribute to its strong resale value.
- Comprehensive Warranty: The CR-V comes with a robust warranty package, offering peace of mind to owners in case of any unexpected issues.
- Responsive Handling: The CR-V Sport AWD provides a balanced and responsive driving experience, with precise steering and a well-tuned suspension system that offers a comfortable yet engaging ride.
- Fuel Efficiency: Despite its powerful engine, the CR-V Sport AWD maintains impressive fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for both city and highway driving.
- Eco-Friendly Engine: The 1.5L turbocharged engine is designed to be more fuel-efficient and produce fewer emissions compared to larger, naturally aspirated engines, contributing to a smaller environmental footprint.
Overall, the 2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD with the 1.5L turbocharged engine and CVT transmission combines performance, comfort, advanced technology, and reliability, making it an excellent choice for a wide range of drivers seeking a versatile and dependable compact SUV.
Vehicle Features
604-496-5123